This is the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online

Grocery inflation may be slowing, but that doesn’t mean the effects of the past few years aren’t still being felt at the register. If you’re looking to cut food costs, we’ve located the best places to buy cheap groceries online. Discount grocery delivery is definitely a thing, and we’ve done the math to find the absolute cheapest online grocery service. We looked at three of the most popular national grocers with at least some form of delivery — Amazon Fresh, Target and Walmart. In the end, Walmart nabbed the top spot as the cheapest place to buy groceries online. The big box store came out about 10% cheaper than Target and 18% cheaper than Amazon Fresh.

If it’s rare ingredients and gourmet goods you’re after, these are the best places to buy specialty items online. For budget basics and staples at affordable prices, look below for the full breakdown of Walmart, Target and Amazon Fresh to find the absolute cheapest groceries online.

