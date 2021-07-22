Three New Hires at Kari-Out, Leader in Restaurant Packaging Takeout Industry, Bolsters Company’s Expansion & Growth

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Kari-Out , a leading manufacturer, importer and nationwide distributor of sauces, towelettes, paper, aluminum and plastic food containers in the restaurant industry today announced a series of new hires that bolster Kari-Out’s strategic and ongoing efforts to accelerate growth through product innovation, channel partner relations, and talented leadership.

“Following on the heels of new executive hires in April 2021, Kari-Out is continuing its expansion with new hires as demand for new and pioneering packaging in the foodservice and restaurant industry rises. Our new talent will help increase Kari-Out’s national sales efforts and supply chain excellence,” said Paul Epstein, President & CEO, Kari-Out.

Ron Wade has joined the executive team at Kari-Out as Director of Logistics. Ron brings a wealth of supply chain experience with his prior roles at UPS and Scotts Miracle-Gro, among other notable companies. His experience in finance, accounting, engineering, operations, distribution and I.T. affords Kari-Out the benefit of his combined professional experience and expertise. Mr. Wade will focus on enhancing service to a national customer base through development and implementation of logistics strategies across four manufacturing and distribution facilities. “I’m excited to join the Kari-Out leadership team and look forward to executing several innovative ideas to achieve operational excellence.”- Ron Wade

Hailing from Boston, Ray Walston joins Kari-Out as National Sales Manager and brings more than 20 years of successful experience in the foodservice industry. He has worked with some of the most recognizable names in the business, from Keurig and Ken’s Foods to Kellogg Co. and Huhtamaki (Chinet). Walston has a proven track record of selling and managing some of the largest accounts in the industry including McDonald’s, Subway, Wendy’s, Dunkin, Pizza Hut, Sonic, and KFC. Mr. Walston will take the lead of Kari-Out’s fast growing Chain Account sales division, working with some of the largest regional and national chains in the country.

Joanie Wang joined Kari-Out in January 2021 as Director, Asian Channel sales division. Her strong professional skills in negotiation, sales, key account development, strategic planning, and business development make her a valuable member of the Kari-Out team. She brings a vast amount of expertise to the position having previously worked at Pactiv Evergreen Inc. in digital marketing and food packaging, as well as accounts manager at Iron Mountain, ITW Insulated Products and General Mills. Ms. Wang received her MBA from Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management and resides in the NYC area.

“I am delighted to welcome these new leaders to the Kari-Out team as we build for the future. Like any successful company, finding the best talent for our organization—the best fit for our organization—is a top priority. It’s equally important that we take care of our team members at every level, fostering a safe, secure and desirable work environment and providing opportunities that help us retain the best people. The high caliber of these new associates is evidence that Kari-Out’s approach is working.”

–Paul Epstein, President & CEO, Kari-Out

About Kari-Out:

Founded in 1964, Kari-Out is a family-owned company with over 55 years of diversified manufacturing experience in to-go food packaging in the United States. The company employs over 500 people and has six facilities throughout North America, supplying independent and national food service distributors. In line with the company’s mission to be environmentally responsible, two of Kari-Out’s largest production facilities are powered by solar energy. For more information, please visit www.kariout.com.