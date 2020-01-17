Toshiba Empowers Customer Experience at Weis Markets

SUNBURY, Pa. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global market share leader for integrated in-store retail solutions, is helping Weis Markets significantly improve its customer experience.

Toshiba’s best-in-class self-checkout systems help Weis Markets shoppers complete transactions in a more timely and efficient manner, fulfilling the grocer’s mission to improve overall customer experience and deliver an exceptional shopping experience for its clients. Toshiba’s blend of cash and cashless systems provide shoppers a choice of checkout options, which enables the retailer to tailor the checkout experience for its customers and encourages a frictionless experience at Weis Markets.

Toshiba’s self-service technology offers Weis Markets a more personalized point-of-purchase experience and achieves its goal of faster shopper checkout while maximizing each lane’s utilization.

“The inclusion of Toshiba self-checkout systems across our stores improves our overall customer experience,” said Weis Markets Chief Information Officer Greg Zeh. “Beyond affording our clientele a more personal checkout, Toshiba’s technology and operational expertise have helped improve throughput and overall store performance.”

Toshiba’s business partner, Pomeroy, is the primary systems integrator responsible for project management, providing software integration and testing. Pomeroy works closely with Toshiba and Weis Markets on the deployment of Toshiba’s point-of-sale (POS) and self-checkout solutions across all Weis Markets’ locations.

Weis Markets currently deploys the latest self-checkout solutions in the vast majority of its 198 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia. Toshiba and Pomeroy are scheduled to complete Weis Markets’ technology transformation with the inclusion of additional Self-Checkout System 6 lanes across the grocer’s physical footprint in 2020.

“We are excited to be able to create a more personal shopping experience for Weis Markets’ customers by lessening checkout times while also improving the grocer’s front-end operational efficiency,” said Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Senior Vice President, Head of Global Sales, Bill Campbell. “Toshiba closely collaborates with all of our retail partners to design and implement tailored solutions to enhance the user experience and our customers’ unique operations.”

Weis Markets also utilizes Toshiba’s elite TCx™ POS technology throughout all of its East Coast locations. Toshiba supplies retail technology to many of the most successful retail brands in the world, including 60 percent of the top 25 global retailers.

“The extraordinary collaboration and synergies with Weis Markets and Toshiba fueled the project’s success,” said Pomeroy Vice President, Grocery and Retail Solutions Aaron Hagler. “We were truly a seamless team empowered by Weis Markets’ executive, IT and retail operations leadership.”

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for integrated in-store solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we achieve brilliant commerce by advancing the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. #MomentsThatInspire

About Pomeroy

Pomeroy is a $500M North American IT services company who partners with our clients to help optimize and enhance their digital infrastructures to transform the workplace experience. We have resources required to assess, design, deploy and continually innovate and optimize in an agile, flexible IT environment. Pomeroy’s portfolio of managed services includes: Retail, Workplace, Network and Hybrid IT. Pomeroy’s has been offering comprehensive retail technology life cycle solutions and services for over 45 years.