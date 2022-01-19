Ultrafast Grocer Buyk Rolls Out Private Label, Signs Exclusive Partnership with Pat Lafrieda

NEW YORK — Buyk, the real-time grocery service delivering in 15 minutes or less, has rolled out its new range of high-quality, affordable private label products – a first for the ultrafast grocery industry in the US.

Buyk’s private label range features pantry essentials such as coffee, artisan bread, and pastries, alongside snacks such as ice cream, chocolates, and candy. The initial private label products were introduced in December 2021, while new private label products are being added on a weekly basis. The company aims for private label products to account for up to 40% of its product mix by the end of 2022.

In addition to its private label line, Buyk has also secured an exclusive partnership with renowned national butcher Pat Lafrieda. Starting in February, Buyk customers will find a range of best-in-class beef, poultry, and other meat products available in the app.

James Walker, Chief Executive Officer at Buyk, commented: “We are thrilled to be the first among US ultrafast grocers to launch private label goods. We are confident that this ever-expanding private label line-up will quickly become a fan favorite in New York, Chicago and across new cities as we continue our expansion. We are also extremely excited to partner with Pat Lafrieda to bring our customers even more high-quality options to choose from in the Buyk app.”

Buyk founders Slava Bocharov and Rodion Shishkov have extensive experience in curating a private line that truly resonates with customers, having successfully launched a similar initiative at their previous venture, European ultrafast grocery giant Samokat. This experience, alongside the knowledge of CEO and restaurant industry veteran James Walker, puts Buyk in a uniquely strong position to create a nationally loved private label product range.

About Buyk

Buyk is a real-time retail service that provides groceries and essential items to customers’ doorsteps in 15 minutes or faster – with no minimum spend and no delivery fee.

The company is led by CEO and restaurant industry veteran James Walker, who is supported by the founding team of Rodion Shishkov and Slava Bocharov, seasoned professionals in the industry who co-founded and ran Samokat, one of Europe’s leading ultrafast grocery delivery services. Their experience, coupled with Buyk’s tried and tested technological platform, provides a solid foundation for Buyk’s launch and subsequent expansion across the US.

The Company raised $46m from CM Ventures, Fort Ross, Citius and other investors in summer 2021 ahead of its launch.