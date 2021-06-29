UNFI Unveils New “Fuel the Future” Growth Plan at Virtual 2021 Investor Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) unveiled its new growth strategy, outlining the pillars of its “Fuel the Future” plan and its focus on increasing market share through network optimization, stronger innovation, and an enhanced customer experience during the Company’s virtual Investor Day event.

“UNFI has built a tremendous customer base, we have amazing associates, and we’re truly excited by our Fuel the Future strategy, which will help guide the next chapter of our growth,” said UNFI Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Spinner. “I’m proud of all the work and success we’ve had under our prior Build-out-the-Store strategy, which widely expanded our offerings and strengthened our core business. Our new plan builds off that work, elevating us to the next level and focusing our efforts on making our customers stronger, our supply chain better, and our food solutions more inspired.”

During the investor event, members of UNFI’s leadership team shared details of Fuel the Future, composed of six pillars that work together to deliver the “FUTURE” by advancing key areas of the UNFI business. Highlights of the plan include:

Fulfill Power in Scale – optimizing UNFI’s far-reaching distribution network, maximizing capacity, and simplifying operations with higher levels of standardization, and making investments in technology.

– optimizing UNFI’s far-reaching distribution network, maximizing capacity, and simplifying operations with higher levels of standardization, and making investments in technology. Unlock Customer Experience – expanding the Company’s portfolio of brands, products, and services while offering more tailored solutions to help UNFI’s customers grow.

– expanding the Company’s portfolio of brands, products, and services while offering more tailored solutions to help UNFI’s customers grow. Taste the Future – investing in existing, high-margin growth platforms such as Brands+, Services, eCommerce and Fresh, as well as developing new sources of revenue that further complement UNFI’s core wholesale business.

– investing in existing, high-margin growth platforms such as Brands+, Services, eCommerce and Fresh, as well as developing new sources of revenue that further complement UNFI’s core wholesale business. UNFI Pride – focusing on UNFI’s people to deliver on: UNFI’s core value of safety in the workplace, as well as continuing our unique culture and enhancing the overall associate experience; embracing and growing diversity of background, thought, and approach; and UNFI’s bold commitments toward climate change and food insecurity and injustice, among others.

– focusing on UNFI’s people to deliver on: UNFI’s core value of safety in the workplace, as well as continuing our unique culture and enhancing the overall associate experience; embracing and growing diversity of background, thought, and approach; and UNFI’s bold commitments toward climate change and food insecurity and injustice, among others. Retail Optimization – advancing the retail business through greater investment in store upgrades, eCommerce, and digital platforms combined with new sites that will contribute to growth.

– advancing the retail business through greater investment in store upgrades, eCommerce, and digital platforms combined with new sites that will contribute to growth. Earn Results – driving sustainable growth and stakeholder value, with the Fuel the Future plan helping deliver fiscal 2024 financial results, which are expected to include sales of over $30 billion; adjusted EBITDA of over $900 million; and earnings per share (EPS) of over $5.25.

Presenters at the UNFI 2021 Investor Day virtual event were: Chairman & CEO Steve Spinner, President Chris Testa, COO Eric Dorne, CFO John Howard, CMO Amanda Helming, Cub CEO Mike Stigers, Director of Sustainability and Social Impact Alisha Real, and Vice President of Diversity Guillaume Bagal.

About United Natural Foods, Inc.

UNFI is North America’s premier food wholesaler delivering the widest variety of products to customer locations throughout North America including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, ecommerce retailers, and food service customers. By providing this deeper ‘full-store’ selection and compelling brands for every aisle, UNFI is uniquely positioned to deliver great food, more choices, and fresh thinking to customers everywhere. Today, UNFI is the largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America. To learn more about how UNFI is Moving Food Forward, visit www.unfi.com.

