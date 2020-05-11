United Fresh Releases Spring 2020 Fresh Insights for Foodservice

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Spring 2020 issue of United Fresh’s Fresh Insights for Foodservice is now available. Special focus has been given to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the foodservice sector which was crippled overnight at the start of the spring season. Sponsored by Produce Alliance, this quarterly report highlights on-trend foodservice applications for fresh produce in restaurants, at retail, in meal kits and more.

“Fresh produce is vibrant, colorful and delicious. Exploring new ways to enjoy fruits and vegetables is what so many of us love about the experience of dining out,” said Andrew Marshall, Director of Foodservice & Foundation Partnerships, United Fresh. “In this issue of Fresh Insights, we continue to inform and inspire, while also recognizing the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the produce supply chain, specifically those in the foodservice sector of business.”

Leading with insights into the latest In Season spring trends, the report spotlights baby lettuces, mangos, and highly popular produce-driven side dishes, which have seen an increase in menu penetration across every segment. The On the Horizon section looks ahead to fall, with deep dives into acorn squash, grapes and tacos, and as always, this quarter’s “Chain Report“ explores the latest produce introductions from national operators. The “Kids’ Table” section looks at how broccoli is being featured on kids’ menus and how options like family-sized meal combos and do-it-yourself kits may become a permanent fixture for some operators. And finally, in the “View from Above,” we are showcasing the latest data and research on COVID-19, including how both consumers and operatorsare responding.

“There is no question that our industry is facing extraordinary challenges during this pandemic, but I am humbled by the efforts of our supply chain partners, and the overall generosity of our industry,” said Sarah Grady, Manager, U.S. Strategic Supply Chain, McDonald’s Corporation and Chair of the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board. “This issue highlights several operators who, despite circumstances, are continuing to include and highlight fresh produce on their menus, which is both inspiring and encouraging.”

To further explore the data from this issue, a webinar is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 2:00 pm EDT/11:00 am PT. The webinar is hosted by the United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board and will feature a speaker from Datassential to highlight the notable statistics from the report, as well as provide an opportunity for produce professionals to gain a broader understanding of what may be driving current trends. Registration for the webinar is available at www.unitedfresh.org.

This issue of Fresh Insights for Foodservice is available at www.unitedfresh.org and can be downloaded free of charge for United Fresh members. To ensure the total supply chain – including impacted restaurant and foodservice supply chain partners – have the latest information to make informed business decisions, this download is also free of change for non-members.

For questions about the report, contact Andrew Marshall, United Fresh’s Director of Foodservice & Foundation Partnerships at 202-303-3407. For questions about the data or content in Fresh Insights for Foodservice, contact Mike Kostyo, Datassential, mike.kostyo@datassential.com.



About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh-cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. And, through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption. For more information, visit www.unitedfresh.org.