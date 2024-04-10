US Foods Now Accepting Applications for Newly Expanded Nationwide Scholarship Program

ROSEMONT, Ill.– US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, today announced applications for the company’s 2024 US Foods Scholars program are now being accepted through May 13. In a first for the program, the company will offer 18 scholarships to students nationwide, providing outstanding students with the opportunity to apply for scholarships of $20,000 each to attend the culinary or hospitality program of their choosing.

The US Foods Scholars program offers culinary and hospitality students the additional financial resources needed to pursue degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training, or hospitality management. Since its launch, the program has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarships to nearly 90 students. Program alumni have gone on to start their own businesses, work for prestigious restaurant groups, launch baking and pastry careers, and be mentored by top chefs across the industry.

“At US Foods, we believe we can empower the next generation of culinary talent by providing financial support to deserving students who want to pursue a career in the food service industry,” said Lisa Gibbons, vice president of corporate communications, US Foods. “With the need for trained culinary talent continuing to rise, we look forward to the nationwide expansion, which will provide much-needed support to students across the country who need it the most.”

With the program now open to all U.S. culinary or hospitality students pursuing a 2- or 4-year postsecondary degree, US Foods Scholars aims to continue its mission of empowering the next generation of culinary talent and promoting diversity and inclusion in the foodservice industry. The program’s scholarships enable recipients to manage education-related expenses such as tuition, fees, books and supplies, and room and board and provides access to exclusive professional development opportunities, including learning engagements with US Foods experts and participation in customer-facing events.

“As education costs continue to rise, it’s imperative to provide students the resources that will position them for academic and career success,” said Scholarship America’s President and CEO, Mike Nylund. “Thanks to US Foods, we are excited to expand these opportunities to students across the country. We look forward to providing aspiring culinary and hospitality students the financial support needed to advance their professional development.”

Beginning today, US Foods Scholars, in partnership with Scholarship America, is accepting applications for 12 of the 18 scholarships through an online application portal, available on the company’s website at usfoods.com/scholars. The deadline to apply is May 13 at 3 p.m. CT.

The remaining six scholarships will be facilitated separately through the company’s partnership with Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP). US Foods Scholars named through C-CAP are selected from eligible high school seniors with plans to pursue an education in the culinary or hospitality arts at a postsecondary school of their choosing.

