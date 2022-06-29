US Foods Opens the Company’s Most Environmentally Sustainable Distribution Facility to Date in Sacramento, CA

ROSEMONT, Ill.– US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the opening of the company’s 70th distribution facility, located in Sacramento, California. The new 355,000-square-foot state-of-the art distribution facility and customer engagement training center reflects a variety of sustainable building and fleet initiatives undertaken by US Foods, making it the most environmentally sustainable distribution facility the company has built to date. The facility enables US Foods to service its growing Northern California customer base more efficiently, with significant room for expansion.

Located at 4455 Winters St. in McClellan Park, the facility houses foodservice products, fleet maintenance operations, a full-service demonstration kitchen and a training center for customer product demonstrations and recipe innovation. In addition, the location offers an interactive technology center where US Foods customers can learn about the company’s industry-leading and web-based business solutions.

“Our state-of-the-art facility in Sacramento enables US Foods to more efficiently serve independent restaurants and foodservice operators across Northern California due to its proximity to our growing customer base and the energy-efficient attributes of the building and fleet reflect our commitment to sustainability,” said Dan Geissbuhler, US Foods area president. “Sacramento’s dynamic economy continues to foster business growth and expansion opportunities, and we’re eager to showcase the many benefits the facility will bring to our customers as we help them Make It.”

The new building and fleet operations include innovative sustainability attributes aimed at supporting the company’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations. Key sustainability highlights include:

A forthcoming Silver Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification for building design and construction.

Solar array installations to be installed later this year and expected to generate between 40-50% of the building’s energy needs.

Energy-saving LED lighting, environmentally optimized HVAC systems, refrigeration systems that do not utilize water for evaporative cooling, and water-saving landscaping.

A fleet of 27 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) trucks fueled by Renewable Natural Gas, a carbon-neutral biogas produced from the decomposition of organic matter. With the addition of the new Sacramento-based CNG trucks, US Foods will have more than 75 active CNG trucks in its fleet.

An onsite fueling station that will provide Renewable Diesel (RD) to the facility’s fleet. US Foods is one of the early-adopters of RD fuel use within the foodservice industry, successfully converting 100% of the fleet fuel used at its Vista, Corona, Livermore and La Mirada, Calif., locations to RD fuel earlier this year. RD fuel is a more sustainable alternative to traditional diesel with a more than 65% lower carbon intensity rating.1

For more information on the company’s commitments to improving the efficiency of their facilities and fleet, as well as other corporate social responsibility commitments, visit usfoods.com/csr.

1Based on California Air Resources Board’s life cycle analysis of carbon intensities using the CA-GREET model.

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.