US Foods Publishes 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

ROSEMONT, Ill.- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today it has published its 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. This is the company’s first expanded CSR report, and it highlights the company’s 2019 progress across its three CSR pillars: people, planet and products.

“At US Foods, our CSR platform is built on our long-standing commitment to operating with the highest levels of integrity and a respect for the greater good,” said US Foods Chairman and CEO, Pietro Satriano. “We are proud of the progress represented in this report and the hard work of our associates who contributed to these efforts. We look forward to continuing to advance our three pillars of people, planet and products in the year ahead and beyond.”

Highlights from the report include:

People

More than 24 million total pounds of food donated to food banks and charities across the country since 2018.

More than 2,800 associates participated in Respectful Workplace Training to promote an inclusive environment.

$600,000 in scholarship funding offered to underserved culinary arts students as part of the company’s US Foods Scholars program since 2017.

Planet

11.2% reduction in gallons of fuel used per case delivered since 2015.*

15.1% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity since 2015.**

13 million kilowatt hours of electricity generated annually by the company’s solar array installations across six distribution centers.

Products

100% of the palm or palm kernel oil used in US Foods Exclusive Brands products sourced through certified sustainable sources.

More than 800 products are now part of the company’s Serve Good® and Progress Check® program, developed with suppliers committed to responsible souring practices.

More than 80% of the company’s Harbor Banks brand seafood portfolio – the largest US Foods portfolio of Exclusive Brand seafood products – now meet either Serve Good or Progress Check standards with a goal of reaching 100% by the end of 2020.

As this report focuses on 2019, it does not contain information about the company’s approach to the current global pandemic. Information on US Foods’ COVID-19 response efforts can be found here.

View the US Foods 2019 CSR report here.

*Broadline business only.

**Emissions intensity measured as pounds of CO2e per case delivered.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and 76 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.