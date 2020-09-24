Wallaby Organic Introduces Walla-Be an Aussie Program to Support Australian-Inspired Restaurants and Chefs Across the U.S. in Response to COVID-19

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Wallaby Organic, the Australian-inspired premium yogurt from Danone North America, has partnered with four Australian-inspired restaurants across the U.S. to provide financial support with the goal of helping alleviate the costs associated with operating a business during this time.

At the start of 2020, restaurant industry sales were set to outpace at-home food spending1. However, COVID-19 turned the tables, and the global pandemic continues to impact the industry. As part of the world’s largest Certified B Corporation™, Danone North America, using business as a force for good is central to Wallaby Organic, which is why it created the Walla-Be an Aussie program. Wallaby is partnering with Bondi Harvest (Los Angeles), Banter (New York), Red Perch (Nashville) and Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant (Los Angeles), four Australian-inspired restaurants each beloved in their communities and known for their Aussie way.

“We recognize the impact COVID-19 has had on the restaurant industry and with our Walla-Be an Aussie program we are glad to be able to offer a resource to restaurants who share our community-centric approach to business,” said Lauren Baum, Brand Manager of Wallaby Organic. “The four restaurants we’ve partnered with are not only known for their Australian ties and culinary expertise, but also for their contributions to their local communities. Being able to make a difference across the country is true to the Wallaby brand and we’re thrilled to bring this program to life.”

As part of the initiative, Wallaby Organic will also debut a new packaging design that reflects the playful, laid-back spirit of its Australian-inspired heritage. The design brings back the distinguished Wallaby logo and is paired with vibrant colors for a modern, refreshed look.

In celebration of the refreshed packaging, the brand has teamed up with Michelin-starred Australian chef and owner of Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, Curtis Stone. Each restaurant partner, along with Stone, will create recipes featuring Wallaby Organic Aussie Greek yogurt to show consumers how they can use Wallaby as a key ingredient to elevate original, simple, approachable recipes to the next level. Consumers are encouraged to be on the lookout for these recipes to recreate at home and inspire their own “Inner Aussie.” “I always approach cooking by starting with the best ingredients, using simple, quality products that do the work for you. I’m a proud Aussie and very much looking forward to whipping up some recipes using Wallaby and giving people the opportunity to taste a bit of Gwen right in their own kitchens,” said Stone.

Wallaby Organic is on a mission to keep things simple and focus on creating great tasting, high quality dairy products, inspired by our Aussie heritage. As such, Wallaby Organic has provided consumers with uniquely smooth and not too tart organic yogurt for more than 20 years. For more information visit www.wallabyyogurt.com.

About Wallaby Organic:

Wallaby Yogurt Company is a premium yogurt brand that has been producing great tasting organic yogurt for over 20 years. The company was born out of an adventure that began Down Under. It was during a trip to Australia that Wallaby’s founders chanced across a deliciously distinctive yogurt. Convinced that Americans would love Australian-style yogurt as much as they did, they set off on a mission with one simple goal: to produce the best tasting yogurt in America. To learn more about Wallaby Yogurt Company, please visit http://www.WallabyYogurt.com.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

1*Mintel: The Impact of COVID-19 on Foodservice, US – June 2020