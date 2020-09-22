Walmart Just Made a Change That Could Shape Its Future for Years. It’s a Lesson in Emotional Intelligence

As part of its strategy to adapt to pandemic times, Walmart is making some major changes to the way it runs its Supercenters: The company is introducing a new team-based operating model–and giving pay raises to tens of thousands of employees.

“During this trying and uncertain year, one thing has remained a constant: Our associates have done an incredible job serving customers and making a difference in their communities,” writes Dacona Smith, chief operating officer of Walmart U.S. “They’ve gone above and beyond to make sure customers have access to the items they need while making health and safety a top priority.”

Smith calls the new operating model “the next steps” in a series of company investments in associates’ pay, benefits, training, and career opportunities. “We’re investing in new roles and skills training to give us the flexibility to serve customers anytime and anywhere,” says Smith. “In turn, associates will have more room for career and pay growth.”

