Walmart Launches 2024 Open Call

Specialty Food Association (SFA) Retail & FoodService June 27, 2024

Walmart began accepting applications recently for its eleventh annual Open Call event, inviting domestic small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for the opportunity to pitch their products to be sold through Walmart or Sam’s Club.

Open Call is part of the retailer’s $350 billion commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing by sourcing shelf-ready products that are made, grown, or assembled in the U.S., said the company. This year’s event will take place September 24 and 25, leading up to Manufacturing Month in October.

Applications are open through July 15.

