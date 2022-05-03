Wayne Farms, LLC Recalls Ready-to-Eat Chicken Breast Fillet Products that May be Undercooked

WASHINGTON – Wayne Farms, LLC., a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 30,285 pounds of a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet product that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced on March 1 and 21, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” date 5/30/22

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” date 6/19/22

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case. These items were shipped to These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further distributed to restaurants.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in distributors’ or restaurant freezers or refrigerators. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Frank Singleton, Wayne Farms, LLC spokesman, at 678-316-4237 or fes01@att.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.