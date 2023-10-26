Wegmans Says It Won’t Replace Closing Albany-Area ShopRite Stores

Rick Karlin, Times Union Retail & FoodService October 26, 2023

ALBANY — ShopRite’s decision last week to close all five of its supermarkets in the Capital Region set off a chain reaction of speculation and whispers about why the retailer is leaving and what may replace it.

But for those wondering if the Rochester-based Wegmans supermarket chain will fill the void, the answer is “No,” at least for now.

“We do not currently have any plans to enter the Albany market,” Wegmans spokeswoman Tracy Van Auker said in an email.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Times Union

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

WNY Tops & Wegmans Adds New Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners

Sahlen Packing Co. Meat & Poultry November 14, 2022

Sahlen Packing Co., the family-owned and operated food manufacturer founded in Buffalo, New York, in 1869, announced that its newest product, Sahlen’s Skinless Smokehouse Cocktail Wieners, is now available at all Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans locations across Western New York. This comes after two months of slowly rolling the product out to two of the regions biggest shopping markets.