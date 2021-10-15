Whole Milk + Coffee Combos Move More Product On Behalf of Dairy Farmers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – To help build trust in dairy with consumers, American Dairy Association North East dairy farmers promoted whole milk as the best option for great tasting coffee and lattes and for creating latte art on National Coffee Day.

Why, you ask? Because more than half of all Americans drink coffee everyday – with more and more consumers choosing lattes that usually consist of one-third espresso and two-thirds milk with a creamy foam on top.

“Consumers are on board with the coffee, latte and whole milk trends which is good news for dairy farmers because it translates to more milk sold,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “We created five entertaining media segments about latte art to bring even more attention to dairy’s place in consumers’ everyday lives.”

ADA North East partnered with five television stations in key media markets – Baltimore, Buffalo, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Syracuse – to highlight latte art on National Coffee Day. Each news clip featured national latte artist Michael Breach who created uncanny portraits of the news anchors from each station in the rich cream of the lattes.

To take advantage of the growing consumer coffee drinking trends, national dairy checkoff Dairy Management Inc. worked with long-term power partner, McDonald’s, to expand its McCafe coffee options in 2017. DMI’s on-site dairy scientists were involved in developing the new specialty coffee formulations – 95 percent of which contain dairy – and which use whole milk as the default milk.



Perhaps even more important, partners like McDonald’s are category leaders that capture the attention of their competitors. Their actions are often followed by others, creating a “catalytic effect.” When McDonald’s started offering other specialty drinks like lattes, other food chains followed with no additional investment from dairy checkoff.

Visit AmericanDairy.com/CoffeeDay to learn more about ADA North East’s National Coffee Day campaign and for latte recipes that contain at least 66 percent whole milk.

Photo caption: KDKA Pittsburgh news anchors Heather Abraham and David Highfield’s images were created in the cream of a latte during a news segment developed by American Dairy Association North East celebrating the use of whole milk in lattes on National Coffee Day.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 10,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.