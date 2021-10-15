In Support of Chicago Restaurants, Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers Encourage Diners to “Dine Out to Help Out,” October 18-31

Seattle, WA– As Chicagoans continue to celebrate in-person dining at the city’s many acclaimed restaurants, the Wild Alaska Pollock industry is coming together to donate sustainable Wild Alaska Pollock – a fresh-tasting, delicious and mild whitefish – to support local restaurateurs. The industry is also providing marketing support which will showcase the amazing dishes the chefs have created by tapping into the versatility of Wild Alaska Pollock, from fillets to surimi to “wings.”

Each participating “Dine Out to Help Out” restaurant is receiving a product donation of their choice to develop menu items that align with their culinary style and will be offered from October 18-31, 2021. Product donations and marketing support are being coordinated by the industry’s marketing and promotion organization, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP).

“The restaurant community has demonstrated its tenacity as it has adapted to the many challenges of the past 18 months,” said GAPP CEO Craig Morris. “These essential community members provide the setting for some of life’s best moments. The Wild Alaska Pollock industry is proud to support our food industry colleagues by donating delicious, sustainable Wild Alaska Pollock products and providing marketing support to these amazing businesses. Chicago is one of our country’s top restaurant markets and we’re proud to support some of the city’s best restaurants.”

Consumers enjoying the menu specials are encouraged to share photos on Instagram, tagging @wildAKpollock and using the #DineOutToHelpOut hashtag.

Wild Alaska Pollock is low-fat, protein-rich, and heart-healthy, high in vitamin B-12 and a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, making it one of the most nutritious natural foods in the world. Only fish caught in the pristine, icy waters of Alaska can be labeled as “Wild Alaska Pollock.” Additionally, Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the most climate-friendly proteins. GAPP, in partnership with the sustainability consultancy Quantis, analyzed Wild Alaska Pollock based on several key impact categories such as global warming potential, energy use, use of land and water resources, and waste outputs. The study proved that Wild Alaska Pollock is a much more carbon-friendly protein choice than beef, chicken, pork and even plant-based proteins.

“We’re excited to see the new and creative ways chefs in Chicago are using our mild, wild-caught, versatile fish,” said Morris. “For those who haven’t tried Wild Alaska Pollock before, ‘dine out to help out’ and get ready to fall in love!”