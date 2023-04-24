Acadia Aqua Farms Withdraws Proposed Frenchman Bay Scallop Farm Lease App

BAR HARBOR — One of two proposed Acadia Aqua Farms lease sites is off the table, after the aquaculture company decided to withdraw its application from the state Department of Marine Resources (DMR).

The Bar Harbor-based business had sought to raise scallops on 68 acres in deep water 3,895 feet from shore in Frenchman Bay northeast of Parker Point.

Alex de Koning, technical director for the family-operated business, said they made the decision after receiving the DMR site report April 15. The site report is a required step in the application process that studies how the proposed aquaculture operation will affect the ocean environment, navigation and fishing and the number and location of existing aquaculture leases in the area.

