Alabama State Rep. Chip Brown Sponsors Bill Requiring Labeling on Seafood Products

Alabama Political Reporter Seafood February 7, 2024

State Rep. Chip Brown, R – Hollinger’s Island, announced on Monday that he has pre-filed legislation designed to support the state’s commercial seafood industry by requiring restaurants and grocery stores to disclose the country of origin for seafood products they sell to consumers.

“The seafood industry is essential to the economy throughout Alabama’s Gulf Coast region, and with foreign caught products flooding the U.S. market, we must take every step to both support it and protect it,” Brown said. “By requiring disclosure of the country of origin for seafood, we can encourage the use of products caught in Alabama while ensuring that consumers are better informed about the food they consume.”

Under current state law, seafood suppliers are required to inform grocery stores and restaurants about the country of origin for their products, but there is no mandate for those food service establishments to pass along the information to consumers and customers.

