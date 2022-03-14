Alaska Industry Veteran Greg Ness to Join OBI Seafoods Commodity Sales Team

Seattle, Wash – OBI Seafoods announced today that the company has hired Alaska seafood veteran Greg Ness to join the company’s commodity sales team. In his new role, Ness will bring his extensive knowledge of Alaska seafood to enhance sales of OBI Seafoods’ products in domestic and global markets.

“With his experience and background, Greg is a tremendous addition to the OBI sales team, said OBI Seafoods CEO Mark Palmer. “It is not often that you find someone who literally grew up in the Alaska seafood business, as well as someone with extensive knowledge of the seafood marketplace. The United States continues to be an important growth market for OBI and Greg’s experience in the domestic market, especially foodservice will be a great asset.”

With over 20 years in the Alaska seafood business, Ness was most recently at Peter Pan Seafood as National Sales Manager. His expertise covers every aspect of Alaska seafood. His grandfather ran the F/V City of Seattle, an Alaska halibut highliner in the 1940s, 50s and 60s and his father and uncle fished together for Alaska halibut and black cod. Greg started his seafood career as a processor at the Wards Cove Red Salmon plant in Naknek, Alaska, then moved into fresh sales with the company. He was an owner in SeaFresh Marketing, a successful seafood trading operation for 15 years before joining Peter Pan.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with a company like OBI Seafoods that is so dedicated to Alaska seafood, with a strong and experienced sales team in place,” said Ness. “I am also excited about the company’s vision and how I can bring my product knowledge and focus on customer service to move that vision forward.”

Ness will join OBI Seafoods on March 7, 2022.

About OBI Seafoods:

OBI Seafoods was formed in 2020 through a merger with Ocean Beauty Seafoods and Icicle Seafoods, two of the oldest and most successful seafood companies in Alaska. The company operates 10 processing plants throughout the state and is a leading producer of fresh, frozen, and canned Alaska seafood. OBI brings together the experience and heritage of both companies, along with the legacy Ocean Beauty and Icicle brands, and the new company continues its predecessors’ commitment to responsible seafood resource management and community sustainability. OBI Seafoods is owned by Ocean Beauty Seafoods and the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, a community development quota group that supports economic development in villages in Western Alaska.