Albertsons Companies Celebrates National Seafood Month With Relaunch of Waterfront Bistro, a 100% Responsibly Sourced Seafood Brand

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is diving into National Seafood Month by relaunching Waterfront Bistro and affirming its commitment to providing customers with high-quality, traceable seafood from environmentally and socially responsible sources. Waterfront Bistro, which can be found at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Tom Thumb and more, features the Responsible Choice logo indicating that 100 percent of its seafood items meet Albertsons Cos.’ Responsible Seafood Policy. In an effort to continue working towards industry best practices in traceability, Waterfront Bistro seafood is third-party audited to ensure every fish, shrimp or shellfish has been raised or caught in ways that help safeguard future supplies and keep ecosystems thriving.

“We’re excited to reintroduce Waterfront Bistro as an elevated and responsible option for our shoppers,” said Katie Ceclan, VP of Own Brands for Albertsons Cos. “With Waterfront Bistro, we’re making it easier than ever to access affordable, high-quality and responsibly sourced seafood ingredients so our customers can create restaurant-worthy dishes in the comfort of their own kitchens and feel good about the ingredients they’re using.”

To help make mealtimes at home simple and delicious, shoppers can find inspiration and recipe solutions online, as well as in the company’s Meal Plans tool which offers numerous recipe suggestions based on dietary preferences, including pescatarian. Additionally, many Waterfront Bistro items will feature recipe suggestions on the backside of the package. Customers can simply scan the QR code for inspiring meal solutions, from Creamy Shrimp Scampi to Tilapia Milanese, as well as helpful seafood tips, tricks and serving hacks.

As part of the relaunch, the Waterfront Bistro brand will feature a new, modernized logo and updated packaging. In addition, Albertsons Cos. is introducing “Bring the Bistro Home,” an integrated marketing campaign that includes digital, in-store, e-commerce and creative components.

Waterfront Bistro, part of the Albertsons Cos.’ Own Brands portfolio, was created in 2009 as a convenient, at-home version of a high-quality seafood bistro experience. Product options range from frozen fin fish and shrimp to heat-and-serve meals and jarred sauces. To learn more about Waterfront Bistro offerings, please visit the website here.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 18, 2022, the Company operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.