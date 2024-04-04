Aquamar Names Industry Veteran Guy Lott to Senior Leadership Team

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. – Seafood industry sales veteran Guy Lott has been named Vice President of Sales for Aquamar®, a leader in surimi and convenience seafood products, including its newly created ready-to-eat seafood line. Lott’s seafood industry experience across sales, processing, and distribution as well as his relationships within top multi-unit restaurant concepts, fine dining leaders and major retailers, accelerates Aquamar’s go-to-market strategy currently underway.

The addition of Lott rounds out the leadership team, advancing Aquamar’s goal of being an industry leader in seafood innovation in the retail and foodservice markets. Lott joins CEO Daryl Gormley, CFO Eric Wills, Operations VP Sam Metri, and QA Director Ila Dabo.

“We are excited to welcome Guy to the Aquamar team, confident that his experience and track record will accelerate Aquamar’s efforts to drive seafood consumption through innovation,” said Daryl Gormley, CEO. “There is opportunity for us to continue our sales momentum and we’re confident Guy is the best person to help us do that as we stay on our mission is to ensure everyone has access to healthy, high-quality protein.”

In his most recent position, Lott served as Chief Commercial Officer at Forever Oceans, the world’s most sustainable offshore aquaculture company. In this role, Lott managed sales, customer service, logistics, processing, demand planning and new product development. He was instrumental in developing a market for an emerging species that helped to alleviate the pressure on wild stock.

Prior to Forever Oceans, Lott served as Vice President of Sales at a variety of companies within the seafood industry, including Pacifico Aquaculture, the world’s first and only producer of ocean-raised true striped bass. Before switching to sales full time, Lott began his career in the kitchen, serving as a chef in several restaurants, then as a corporate chef and sales executive for a variety of food brokers.

“I believe Aquamar has an amazing opportunity to build on an authentic heritage as a surimi producer and offer consumers a new choice in restaurants and the refrigerated seafood case. Aquamar has developed a delicious and versatile line of products that will appeal to a wide variety of consumers,” said Lott. “I’m happy to be a part of the leadership team as we bring these products to market and land on retail shelves and foodservice menus across the US and beyond.”

Lott is active in the National Fisheries Institute where he served on the organization’s board of directors. He and his wife, Jill, live in Daphne, AL. He is an avid fly fisherman and scuba diver.

ABOUT AQUAMAR®

Aquamar is an innovator in foodservice and retail, building on decades of surimi seafood experience. Aquamar has state-of-the-art surimi manufacturing facilities in both the Los Angeles and New York City regions, in addition to U.S. coast-to-coast operations that ensure timely delivery of premium seafood products to valued customers. Aquamar is committed to food safety in SQF-certified production and product storage locations. Aquamar participates in the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification program for products. For more information, visit https://www.aquamarseafood.com/.