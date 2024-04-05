Washington Sweet Cherry Producers Vote to Continue the Federal Marketing Order

USDA AMS Produce April 5, 2024

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced today sweet cherry producers in designated counties of Washington voted to continue their marketing order program.

In the routine referendum USDA conducted Feb. 5-26, 2024, continuance of the marketing order was favored by 98.2% of voting producers, representing 90% of the production volume voted in the referendum.

The marketing order enables the Washington cherry industry and the Washington Cherry Marketing Committee to implement quality, markings, pack, and container regulations, as well as conduct research and promotion activities under USDA’s oversight.

For the marketing order to continue, two-thirds or more of producers voting, or producers representing two-thirds or more of the volume voted needed to vote in favor of continuance. USDA is required to conduct votes every six years to determine their level of support for, or in opposition to the program.

More information about the marketing order regulating the handling of sweet cherries grown in designated counties in Washington is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service’s (AMS) 923 Sweet Cherries webpage, the Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage, or by contacting the Market Development Division at (202) 720-8085.

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually.  AMS provides oversight to fruit, vegetable, and specialty crop marketing orders and agreements, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.

Related Articles

Produce

Hazel Tech to Host First Annual Cherry Quality Summit

Hazel Technologies, Inc. Produce March 17, 2021

Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the launch of the first ever virtual Cherry Quality Summit. A one hour event will be held on Friday March 26th, the summit will feature keynote speakers from across the industry ahead of the 2021 Northern American cherry season.