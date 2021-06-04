Banner Smoked Fish Recalls Smoked Fish Products Because of Possible Health Risk

Banner Smoked Fish, Inc. of Brooklyn, NY is voluntarily recalling its SMOKED FISH (product names and photos of labels are listed below) of all products within expiry, in all package sizes, all package types and all lots. The recall is because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

View product label photos here.

The recalled smoked fish were distributed through retails and distributions, also online purchasing in NY, NJ, IL, PA, CA, FL, NE, AZ, MA, MD, VA, NV, OR, WI, NC, SC, and GA area.

The product comes in various sizes in both air pack and vacuum packages. The lot number or sell by date are placed on the back of the package.

The products were found to be processed under unsanitary condition. The problem was discovered through FDA routine inspection. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 449 – 1400 from 8 AM – 4 PM EST.