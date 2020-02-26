BAP is Taking a Stand Against Inequality in Seafood

Since 2009, the United Nations (UN) has observed the World Day of Social Justice annually on the 20th of February. This year, the UN chose to focus on closing the inequalities gap worldwide: “We uphold the principles of social justice when we promote gender equality, or the rights of indigenous peoples and migrants. We advance social justice when we remove the barriers that people face because of gender, age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture or disability.”

From fishers to farmers to processors, inequality impacts the employees that compose the backbone of the global seafood industry. When we increase equality, we increase an individual’s economic potential, industry growth, innovation and success. Human rights and sustainable development are intrinsically linked. Healthy oceans foster healthy communities and secure livelihoods. It’s important to think about environmental and social responsibility in tandem when making seafood purchasing decisions.

That’s why Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) takes a holistic approach to seafood production by covering the four pillars of responsible aquaculture production – food safety, environmental sustainability, social accountability and animal welfare. Our approach promotes farms and processing systems that care about the impact of their product, not only the environment in which it’s raised, but also the people that contributed to its success.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Best Aquaculture Practices