Commercial Reopening for Red Snapper in South Atlantic Federal Waters on November 2, 2021, for Four Days

The commercial harvest of red snapper in South Atlantic federal waters will reopen at 12:01 a.m., local time, on November 2, 2021, and close at 12:01 a.m., local time, on November 6, 2021. During the four-day reopening, the commercial trip limit for red snapper is 75 pounds gutted weight.

Why This Reopening is Happening:

· The 2021 commercial catch limit for red snapper is 124,815 pounds whole weight. On September 14, 2021, the commercial catch limit for the 2021 season was projected to be met, and NOAA Fisheries closed commercial harvest. However, new information indicates that the red snapper commercial catch limit was not met.

· As a reminder, recreational harvest is closed. Therefore, the recreational bag and possession limit for red snapper in or from South Atlantic federal waters is zero.

After the Reopening:

· ﻿The 2022 fishing season for the red snapper commercial sector opens at 12:01 a.m., local time, on July 11, 2022, unless otherwise specified.

· The 2022 recreational season, which consists of weekends only (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), begins on the 2nd Friday in July, unless otherwise specified.

This bulletin provides only a summary of the existing regulations. Full regulations can be found in the Federal Register or at:

https://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/text-idx?SID=383bc195ccbeab4fd6bec1c24905df34&node=sp50.12.622.i&rgn=div6#_top.

