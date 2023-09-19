Cooke Issues Statement Regarding the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board Liverpool Bay Hearing

Liverpool, N.S. – Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd. (KCS) welcomes the opportunity to appear before the Aquaculture Review Board (ARB) on February 5-9, 2024, seeking approval of an existing site boundary amendment at Coffin Island and two new marine finfish aquaculture licenses and leases for the cultivation of Atlantic salmon in Liverpool Bay at Brooklyn and Mersey Point, Nova Scotia.

After years of provincial government oversight and regulatory enhancements by the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture (DFA) to ensure best aquaculture practices are conducted for sustainability, if successful, the KCS application would enable a modest Nova Scotia production increase to be phased in over a number of years. According to Statistics Canada, in 2021 Atlantic Canadian salmon aquaculture production in Nova Scotia was 8,592 tonnes, while Newfoundland harvested 15,904 tonnes and New Brunswick harvested 27,423 tonnes.

In our view, there are only a handful of Nova Scotia locations with marine conditions suitable for finfish farming such as Liverpool Bay, so it is reasonable to expand sites where appropriate while adhering to the strict Aquaculture Regulations and Environmental Monitoring Program Framework.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cooke