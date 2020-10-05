True North Seafood Officially Recommended as Sustainable by Ocean Wise

Blacks Harbour, NB – True North Seafood Inc. is proud to announce their partnership with the Ocean Wise Seafood program. Ocean Wise Seafood is a conservation program that makes it easy for consumers to choose sustainable seafood for the long term health of our oceans. True North Seafood, the flagship brand of family owned Cooke Inc., is one of the largest and most trusted providers of seafood globally.

Ocean Wise Seafood recommendations cover both farmed and wild seafood. The organization works directly with restaurants, markets, food services and seafood suppliers to ensure they have the most current scientific information regarding sustainable seafood and to help them make ocean-friendly buying decisions. Sustainable fishing and aquaculture practices include:

Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

Effective and adaptive management.

Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

“With this Ocean Wise Seafood recommendation for our wild fishery and aquaculture products, our customers can feel confident that the work our fishermen and sea farmers do every day ensures our products come from a sustainable, responsibly harvested resource,” said Joel Richardson, Vice President of Public Relations, Cooke Inc. “True North Seafood carries several third party certifications, which attests that our products meet the highest standards. We are delighted to add the Ocean Wise symbol next to our seafood items assuring customers of an ocean-friendly seafood choice.”

True North Seafood is very pleased to now offer the following wild caught products as Ocean Wise Seafood recommended: bay scallops, sea scallops, Sockeye salmon, Pink salmon, Chum salmon, Coho salmon, Dungeness crab, Pacific cod, pollock, and Pacific halibut. The recommendation also includes the company’s farm raised oysters and whiteleg shrimp.

“The Ocean Wise Seafood program is proud to partner with True North Seafood and work with them to increase access to sustainable seafood options for their customers. Partnering with influential businesses like True North Seafood will send a strong message to industry that preferentially choosing sustainable seafood helps ensure the long term successof this industry,” said Sophika Kostyniuk, Ocean Wise Seafood Program Manager.

Cooke was recently selected by SeafoodSource.com as one of the Top 25 Seafood Suppliers in North America for Sustainability & Conservation. All divisions within the Cooke family of companies have mandated sustainability, environmental and biodiversity policies enshrined within their operating and reporting practices.

To learn more about the Ocean Wise seafood program visit: https://seafood.ocean.org/

Visit www.TrueNorthSeafood.com or call +1-877-407-5577 to order sustainable seafood now!