Copper River Salmon Fishery Nears Without Travel Restrictions From Cordova City Council

Grant Robinson, KTUU Seafood April 15, 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – While coastal communities across Alaska grapple with the questions of if and how they should allow commercial fishing and processing operations in their communities this summer, the time table for deciding how to move forward is running short in Cordova.

As of Monday, commercial salmon fishing operations in Cordova are moving forward with few protections in place for residents beyond statewide health mandates.

“We live in a bubble, and I very much think our bubble is about to burst,” lifelong Cordova resident Sylvia Lange said. “While we are pretty much first, we are not alone, and I feel for every single community that has to go through this.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KTUU

