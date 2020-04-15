Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Maryland’s Crab Season in Uncharted Waters

COLTONS POINT, Md. – The coronavirus pandemic has already left Maryland’s crab season in uncharted waters.

“It’s not looking very good,” Maryland Watermen’s Association President Robert T. Brown said Monday.

Aboard his boat floating in the Potomac River near Coltons Point, Brown told FOX 5 that watermen aren’t worried about the number of crabs they’ll catch this season so much as how they’ll get them to consumers, adding that because of various factors like a mild winter, he actually thinks the crab supply will be above average this season.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FOX 5 DC