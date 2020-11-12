Bakers, Food and Beverage Groups, Request Priority Access to COVID-19 Vaccine

The American Bakers Association (ABA), along with several food and beverage trade groups, urged in a letter to President Donald Trump priority access to vaccines to protect workers and keep the food supply chain running. In the letter, the groups encouraged his Administration – once a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed and approved – to have a federally orchestrated vaccine distribution program and prioritization of vaccination among population groups, including critical infrastructure employees which include the food, agriculture, manufacturing, and retail industries.



“The American Bakers Association has constantly engaged with all levels of government to ensure our industry’s critical infrastructure employees receive all available safety resources throughout this crisis,” said Robb MacKie, President and CEO, ABA. “Timely access to vaccines is a critical tool for our workers as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while supplying America’s families a safe and steady supply of food.”



As noted in the letter, ABA Members have been on the front lines of the response to the pandemic by continuing operations and ensuring Americans have access to safe, nutritious, and affordable food. Additionally, we encourage the Administration to begin a strong, coordinated public education campaign to ensure widespread and sustained acceptance of vaccinations.



Challenges have taxed the food supply chain over the past eight months, but our industry is resilient and the supply chains have not broken.

Read the entire letter to President Trump here.