David Lancaster Promoted to President of Stavis Seafoods

BOSTON, MA – Stavis Seafoods, a multinational fishing company and seafood manufacturer, announced the promotion of David Lancaster to President of Stavis Seafoods and will lead the company’s executive leadership team. Lancaster, who previously served as Vice President of Sales at Stavis Seafoods, has more than 30 years of experience in sales, management and the seafood industry. In this new role, Lancaster will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the company. He will also be charged with executing the company’s growth strategy by driving sales, increasing operational and purchasing efficiencies and execution, expanding our brand across multiple channels and growing our retail and national account customer base and product capabilities.

“It is always exciting to announce positive changes, and it is especially gratifying when it is a promotion that is so well deserved,” said Enrique Garcia, owner of Profand Fishing Holding, the parent company of Stavis Seafoods. “David not only helped guide our sales effort during the worst pandemic in a century, he was the driving force in our pivot to retail which expanded our business, added new key customers, and increased margins. Because of these tremendous results and his more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership, he is clearly the right person to lead Stavis as we continue to grow and build our new home on Parcel 5 on the Boston waterfront. We are excited to have David lead our efforts moving forward.”

Before joining Stavis, Lancaster owned and operated his own seafood business, Interbay Seafoods in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Interbay focused on delivering high quality fresh and live New England seafood and Lancaster headed its nationwide sales efforts. As an owner, he also oversaw operations, purchasing, staffing and all departments to ensure profitability. Lancaster also previously served as general manager for Wellfleet Shellfish, overseeing its daily facility operations and helping the company develop and then expand a year-round customer base.

This is not the first time Lancaster has been employed by Stavis Seafoods. He previously worked for Stavis in the early 2000’s, holding the position of sales manager before leaving to start his own company. During his first tenure at Stavis he helped professionalize the sales effort which led to a 50% increase in sales. He has also served as sales manager for Orca Bay, a frozen seafood company located in Renton, Washington and was a partner at Passport Foods, an innovative frozen foods company located in Seattle, Washington.

About Stavis Seafoods, LLC – Stavis Seafoods has been a Boston Waterfront landmark and seafood industry pioneer since 1929. Stavis is owned by the Profand Group, which is a multinational fishing and seafood manufacturer with vessels and processing plants around the world. This relationship provides Stavis Seafoods with a direct connection to fishermen harvesting their seafood on the boat, giving the company true vertical integration and a simple, traceable hook-to-plate sourcing solution. A long-time leader in seafood innovation and responsible sourcing, Stavis has the industry expertise to help customers buy and sell with confidence. Stavis offers a line of quality brands, including SeaTru, BOS’N, Prince Edward, Foods From the Sea, Boston Pride and the Profand brand. For more information about Stavis Seafoods, please call us at (800) 390-5103 or visit us at www.stavis.com.