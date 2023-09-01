David Lancaster Steps Down as CEO of Stavis Seafoods, Soren Dalsager Assumes Role

BOSTON, MA – Stavis Seafoods announces a transition in leadership as David Lancaster steps down from his role as CEO. Soren Dalsager, CEO of Profand USA, will expand his current role to assume leadership of Stavis. This mutually agreed upon change in leadership comes as the company embraces an exciting future.

Stavis Seafoods’ significant investment in the 75,000-square-foot facility located at 1 Seafood Way in Boston’s Seaport district, as well as a new ERP system, are investments to accommodate growth as well as improve customer service. This facility represents a significant milestone for Stavis to consolidate all Boston activities under one roof.

“Our decision to appoint Soren Dalsager as Stavis CEO reflects our commitment to a seamless transition and our enthusiasm for the bright future ahead for Stavis Seafoods,” said Moisés Rodríguez, General Manager, Profand Group. “We are grateful to David Lancaster for his valuable contributions and are confident that Soren’s leadership will build upon our strong foundation, taking our company to new heights.”

About Stavis Seafoods:

Stavis Seafoods is a premier provider of seafood products in the New England seafood industry since 1929. Stavis’ rich heritage and global reach has positioned the company as a leader in the seafood industry, offering an extensive range of fresh and frozen seafood products sourced from the world’s finest fisheries. The company’s dedication to reliability, innovation, and environmental responsibility has established Stavis Seafoods as a trusted leader and preferred partner worldwide.

Stavis Seafoods LLC is owned by Profand Group, a multinational fishing and seafood company based in Spain with more than 3,000 employees and business operations in Europe, USA, Asia, South America, and Africa. Profand markets around 120,000 tons of fish per year, owns 13 processing plants, 11 aquaculture facilities and 24 fishing vessels operating globally.

Committed to quality and innovation, Profand Group takes care of the entire value chain from the origin, from integrating fishing and aquaculture to the processing and distribution of fish, cephalopods, and crustaceans. This relationship provides Stavis with a direct connection to harvesters throughout the world, giving the company true vertical integration and a simple, traceable sourcing solution.

Profand also has a strong commitment to sustainability. Through its strategy Profand 4 Future, Profand develops its green visions for a blue future: contributions to community development, conservation and ecosystems, protection and respect of human labor rights, compliance, and good governance.

Profand Group’s North America branch Profand USA manages all U.S.-based subsidiary companies including Stavis Seafoods LLC, Seafreeze Ltd., and Worldwide Perishables Enterprises, LLC.