Stavis Seafoods Promotes Three to Director Positions

Boston, Mass. – Stavis Seafoods, a multinational fishing company and seafood manufacturer, today announced the promotion of three employees to director positions as the company expands its capabilities across multiple channels to better meet the needs of its growing customer base. Stavis Seafoods sales veteran Jessica Holmes, who previously served as Sales Manager, was promoted to Sales Director, while retail sales veteran Todd Rushing was promoted from Retail Sales Manager to Director of Retail Sales and Lori Smallwood was promoted from Logistics Manager to Director of Logistics. Each promotion is an instrumental part of the Stavis management team.

“These promotions are not only well deserved, but essential in helping us achieve our overall goals,” said David Lancaster, President of Stavis Seafoods. “We are entering an exciting stage of growth at Stavis Seafoods and as we take on new business opportunities, Jessica, Todd and Lori will play key parts in our success. Jessica is a proven sales leader who will look to drive more sales and increase our margins, efficiency and overall volume. Todd has been a vital part of our transition to retail during the pandemic and will grow our customer base in that important channel. While Lori is an invaluable leader in both our supply chain and logistics efforts and will help us execute on new opportunities moving forward. We look for great things from all three and are excited about their expanded roles at Stavis.”

Holmes, who has been with Stavis for more than 15 years, will focus on driving sales in legacy business and managing the overall effort of the sales team. She joined Stavis as sales account manager and has experience with every type of customer and channel Stavis serves. Before joining Stavis, she served as the Operations Manager for Manomet Lobster Pound. Her background also includes operational and restaurant management positions at Curves for Women and Outback Steakhouse.

In his new role, Rushing will identify opportunities in retail sales and drive overall growth in the retail channel. Todd has decades of retail sales and marketing experience including serving as a Senior Seafood Technical Specialist at Hello Fresh, a Senior VP of Retail Sales at International Marketing Specialists and holding sales positions at Eastern Fish, Berdex Seafood and ConAgra Foods. Rushing also founded and served as CEO of ShrimpTrader, Inc.

Smallwood will be responsible for overseeing logistics of Stavis Seafoods’ worldwide supply chain, including operations at both Massachusetts facilities and with parent company, Profand Group, located in Vigo, Spain. Before joining Stavis, Smallwood served as the Purchasing & Import Supply Chain Manager for Aqua-Leisure Industries as well as Newell Brands. She also held the Director of Operations position at Cool Gear and was Managing Director for Aqua-Leisure/Greyland Trading, Hong Kong.

About Stavis Seafoods, LLC – Stavis Seafoods has been a Boston Waterfront landmark and seafood industry pioneer since 1929. Stavis is owned by the Profand Group, which is a multinational fishing and seafood manufacturer with vessels and processing plants around the world. This relationship provides Stavis Seafoods with a direct connection to fishermen harvesting their seafood on the boat, giving the company true vertical integration and a simple, traceable hook-to-plate sourcing solution. A long-time leader in seafood innovation and responsible sourcing, Stavis has the industry expertise to help customers buy and sell with confidence. Stavis offers a line of quality brands, including SeaTru, BOS’N, Prince Edward, Foods From the Sea, Boston Pride and the Profand brand. For more information about Stavis Seafoods, please call us at (800) 390-5103 or visit us at www.stavis.com.

