Duravant Acquires German Equipment Manufacturer Henneken

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.– Duravant LLC (“Duravant”), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced today that it has acquired Ferdinand Henneken GmbH (“Henneken”), a leading manufacturer of protein processing solutions headquartered in Bad Wünnenberg, Germany. Henneken designs and builds innovative equipment including vacuum tumblers, tenderizers, injectors and brine mixers that deliver higher yields and improved product quality for meat, poultry, and seafood processors.

Henneken is a strategic acquisition for Duravant as the company expands investments in the growing protein sector. The products and services offered by Henneken are highly complementary and enhance Duravant’s capabilities to offer full-line and integrated equipment solutions.

“We are excited to broaden our equipment and technology offering to protein processors by welcoming Henneken to the Duravant family,” said Mike Kachmer, Chairman and CEO of Duravant. “Henneken’s unwavering commitment to excellence and passion for innovation has been core to their success, and we look forward to strengthening that legacy of delivering customer-centric solutions.”

Since 1977, Henneken has been a leader in secondary processing solutions for meat producers and food companies around the world. Combining renowned German engineering with a deep understanding of meat science and technology, Henneken designs injecting, marinating and tumbling equipment that ensures high product quality and consistency while reducing handling and processing time. Henneken’s in-house technical center operates as their innovation hub where their team of engineers and technologists work with customers to test product and develop tailored solutions.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Duravant in this exciting new chapter of growth,” said Volker Henneken, a member of the company’s founding family. “Duravant’s global infrastructure will enable us to expand into new geographies and better serve our existing customer base.” Kai Henneken, founding family member of Henneken also adds, “We are excited to collaborate with other Duravant operating companies such as Marlen, Marelec and Foodmate. We share a culture of dedication to delivering greater value to meat and poultry processors through innovation and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.”

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

About Henneken

Headquartered in Bad Wünnenberg, Germany, Henneken is manufacturer and service provider of innovative food processing machinery for the meat, poultry and seafood industries. Henneken’s portfolio of highly engineered equipment solutions includes vacuum tumblers, tenderizers, injectors, brine mixers, flatteners and product handling and loading systems. Since 1977, the company has consistently been at the forefront of designing solutions that meet the needs of food processors who demand quality and safety, while maximizing productivity and yields. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, Henneken partners with clients to identify the right solution, designs and delivers equipment on-time, and provides reliable service and aftermarket parts support. For more information, visit www.henneken-tumbler.de.