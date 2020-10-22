First Facilities Certified to BAP Chain of Custody Standard

Three U.S.-based seafood production facilities have become the first to be certified to the new Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) Chain of Custody (CoC) Standard.

East Coast Seafood has successfully certified three of its facilities — Seatrade in New Bedford and Lakeville, Mass., as well as Maine Fair Trade in Prospect Harbor, Maine.

Said Denise Gurshin, BAP market development manager, “We are so pleased to have East Coast Seafood successfully certify their three facilities to the BAP Chain of Custody Standard. This standard is an option for those facilities that meet the BAP CoC requirements and simply re-label or re-pack BAP certified products. East Coast Seafood was an excellent partner to pilot the Chain of Custody.”

