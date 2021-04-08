Gov. Larry Hogan Calls For More H-2B Visas as Blue Crab Season Begins in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan wants federal officials to make more visas available through a temporary worker program that serves as a key source of employees for Maryland’s seafood industry.

Hogan made the request in a letter timed to the start of Maryland’s blue crab harvest season on April 1.

The H-2B Nonimmigrant Temporary Worker Program is currently capped at 66,000 visas per fiscal year. Hogan called on Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to increase the cap to the maximum allowed under federal law.

