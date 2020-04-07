Governor Delays Requirement to Renew Seafood Dealer Licenses

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills has issued an Executive Order that delays the requirement for Maine seafood dealers and processors to renew their license, according to a news release.

The Executive Order, issued April 1, provides temporary economic relief by postponing the required fees for annual license renewals for two months, from April 1 until May 31.

“This Executive Order reflects my strong commitment to Maine’s seafood dealers and processors who represent a critically important driver of Maine’s economy,” said Governor Mills.

