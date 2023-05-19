Grieg Seafood ASA appoints Nina Stangeland as Chief Strategy Officer

With nearly two decades years of experience from business development, corporate finance and Mergers & Acquisitions within in the seafood, maritime and finance industries, Stangeland will lead the advancement of Grieg Seafood’s corporate strategy, aimed at growing the company across all regions, countries and segments.

“I am pleased to welcome Nina Stangeland to our team,” says Andreas Kvame, CEO of Grieg Seafood ASA. “With Nina’s extensive and diverse experience from the ocean industries, we could not have found a better person to advance our corporate strategy and utilize strategic opportunities in our regions and markets.”

Since 2019, Stangeland has been the Managing Director of the NCE Seafood Innovation cluster, a 130-member initiative aimed at promoting innovation and sustainability in the Norwegian seafood industry. She is an experienced Board Member and has held various roles in companies like Bergen Group, Sparebanken Vest and Bridgehead.

