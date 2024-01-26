Grieg Seafood ASA: Update On Anti-Trust Allegations

Grieg Seafood ASA (the “Company”) has today received a Statement of Objections from the European Commission (the “Commission”), related to its investigation into the sale of Farmed Norwegian Atlantic Salmon initiated back in 2019. The issuance of a Statement of Objections is a common and formal step in the process, where the Commission sets out its preliminary view in the matter.

The Statement of Objections in no way prejudices the final outcome of the Commission proceedings. Subsequent to the Statement of Objections, the companies concerned may examine the documents in the Commission’s investigation file and present its views on the case, before the Commission takes a decision on the matter. Grieg Seafood will examine the Statement of Objections carefully and continue to fully cooperate with the Commission’s investigation.

Grieg Seafood ASA denies any anti-trust infringements or anti-competitive behavior by it or any of its subsidiaries. The Company will exercise all its rights of defence.