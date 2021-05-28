Grocery Chain is Being Sued For False Advertising on Its Seafood Products

The Atlantic Salmon sold at ALDI is labeled “Simple. Sustainable. Seafood.” but a new lawsuit says that is a lie. Toxin Free USA has filed a false advertising lawsuit against the grocery store chain under the D.C. Consumer Protection Procedures Act, and is hoping to end the “deceptive marketing.”

Toxin Free USA alleges that industrial fish farms in Chile that ALDI uses raises Atlantic Salmon not native to the country using unsustainable methods like net pen aquaculture. Thousands of fish are crowded into pens in natural waterways, allowing for a “free exchange of waste, chemicals, parasites and disease,” the complaint argues. One toxin, ethoxyquin, has been found in ALDI’s products, and is “routinely used as a preservative in industrial fish feed.”

In 2012, three Atlantic Salmon net pens “suffered from an outbreak of Infectious Hematopoietic Necrosis virus” in Puget Sound in Washington, according to the Wild Fish Conservancy Northwest. Thousands of fish died.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo