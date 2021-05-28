Real Estate Insider: Pappas Seafood Expands Its Local Crab Cake Shipping Empire

Crab cake lovers take heart: Pappas Seafood is broadening its local footprint to fill orders that top 80,000 a month.

The family-owned business just inked a deal to acquire a kitchen and shipping hub in a 5,000-square-foot brick building in Perry Hall at 8801 Belair Rd.

There, crustacean culinary teams will make fresh 8-ounce crab cakes and other colossal-lump menu items like crab balls for the three Pappas restaurants around town. They will also fill overnight shipping orders for customers who even include Oprah Winfrey.

