Ice Fish Farm – Proposed Change of Company Name

Reykjavík — The board of directors of Ice Fish Farm AS (the “Company”) will propose that the general meeting resolves to change the company name to Kaldvik AS at the Company’s annual general meeting on 20 June 2024. If approved, the Company will be trading under a new name and a new ticker immediately following the general meeting.

The Company is trading its shares under the ticker “KLDVK” on Nasdaq First North Iceland already prior to the general meeting.

About Ice Fish Farm:

Ice Fish Farm is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo. The company is the 100% owner of Fiskeldi Austfjarða ehf., the leading farming company in Iceland with its head office in Eskifjörður. The Company is fully integrated with control over all parts of the value chain.