Icicle, Ocean Beauty, Two of Alaska’s Largest Processors, Merge Salmon Operations

Two of Alaska’s largest seafood companies are merging their salmon processing businesses. Icicle Seafoods and Ocean Beauty Seafoods will be combining forces to create OBI Seafoods.

Talks of a potential merger have been circulating for months. There’s been speculation in the seafood industry press that the two Seattle-based companies are seeking to remain competitive against the other major industry players in Alaska.

“To meet the strength of Trident Seafoods and Silver Bay Seafoods, Icicle and Ocean Beauty really needed to do this,” Drew Cherry, editor of IntraFish, told CoastAlaska on Friday.

