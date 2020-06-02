EFI Promotes Kenton Harmer to Managing Director

WASHINGTON – Marking another important milestone of growth, Equitable Food Initiative, the workforce development and certification organization that partners with growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumer advocacy groups, has promoted Kenton Harmer to the new position of managing director, effective immediately.

Harmer has served as EFI’s director of certification and impact since 2013, directing the multistakeholder process responsible for the standards, policies and relationships that allow EFI to certify fresh produce farms for industry best practices. Harmer was previously the director of the sustainable agriculture practice at Milepost Consulting, where he strategized and implemented sustainability programs with industry leaders such as Driscoll’s, the National Mango Board and NatureSweet Tomatoes, among others.

“As demand for our program grows and we scale our operations, we recognize the need to strengthen our internal management systems,” said EFI Executive Director Peter O’Driscoll. “Kenton has all the right skills and experience. He built our certification program from scratch, and has helped the farms we certify to continuously improve their systems and workplace culture. The trust that Kenton has established with our staff and EFI’s multi-stakeholder partners will help him succeed in this vital new role.”

Harmer takes on the challenge of building and refining the quality assurance and management systems that will help EFI scale successfully. He will work closely with the business development, workforce development, certification, marketing and operations teams to improve efficiency and impact. Harmer will also support the executive director on all aspects of strategic planning, budgeting, fundraising and organizational development, and will lead the recruitment of a new certification manager.

“Kenton brings passion to any task he undertakes. He has been successful at EFI because of his ability to bring people together around ‘win-win’ solutions,” said LeAnne Ruzzamenti, EFI’s director of marketing communications. “He has a unique talent for systems, data and people – all skills that will be invaluable in taking our organization and team to the next level.”







About EFI

Equitable Food Initiative is a nonprofit certification and skill-building organization that seeks to increase transparency in the food supply chain and improve the lives of farmworkers through a team-based approach to training and continuous improvement practices. EFI brings together growers, farmworkers, retailers and consumers to solve the most pressing issues facing the fresh produce industry. Its unparalleled approach sets standards for labor practices, food safety and pest management while engaging workers at all levels on the farm to produce Responsibly Grown, Farmworker Assured® fruits and vegetables. For more information about Equitable Food Initiative, visit equitablefood.org/.

View a list of EFI-certified farms at equitablefood.org/efi-certified-farms/.