New Date Announced for the Agricultural Water Summit

Santiago, Chile – The Agricultural Water Summit, the first event focused on the water crisis affecting the agricultural industry, has announced a new date in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event has been moved to Sept. 22, 2020 and will still take place at the Monticello Conference Center and Hotel in San Francisco de Mostazal, Chile.

The Agricultural Water Summit will provide an excellent opportunity for different actors related to water in agriculture and other affected industries to come together for a dynamic and in-depth conversation. Innovation, education, and cooperation will key critical in the search for new solutions for the use, reuse and generation of water for agriculture.

Gustavo Yentzen, general manager of event organizer the Yentzen Group, said the day will provide a unique opportunity for attendees.

“The Agricultural Water Summit will be the first multi-sectoral event for water in the agricultural industry,” he said.

The event, he explained, will play an important role in the industry by facilitating the discussions, business, and development of innovations necessary to overcome the water crisis.

“It will be a key opportunity for small, medium and large producers to connect with other actors involved with water and be part of a new kind of agriculture that is sustainable, innovative, efficient, and collaborative,” Yentzen said.

“It will be a space to talk about the water crisis that is affecting the whole world, and whose relevance has been reduced recently due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He added that although the Yentzen Group is the organizer of the event, the Agricultural Water Summit has grown and evolved hand in hand with other entities, such as: the Israeli Embassy in Chile; the Association of Irrigation and Drainage (Agryd); the Latin American Association of Desalination and Reuse of Water (Aladyr); the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture; the National Commission of Irrigation (CNR); the Chilean Fruit Exporters’ Association (Asoex); the National Society of Agriculture (SNA); and the Federation of Fruit Producers (Fedefruta), among others.

Invitations have been extended to numerous companies, countries, and national and international organizations that have developed innovations to overcome water-related challenges. These guests will be part of a program that will highlight diverse and creative solutions for the preservation and management of water.

About the event

The Agricultural Water Summit 2020 will be a meeting point for the global agricultural industry, bringing together world-class experts. During the day, numerous key issues related to the water crisis in Chile and around the world will be addressed, such as the importance of applying new technologies and optimizing current irrigation systems for the efficient management and use of water.

To this end, the day will be divided into three sections that will allow attendees to gain an integrated and strategic vision of how to efficiently use this scarce and indispensable resource.

The first section will analyze the experiences of Australia, Israel, and the U.S. state of California, and the knowledge they have acquired.

The second will be focused on the efficient management of irrigation water, evapotranspiration and the important role of technology and genetic innovation in the productivity and efficient consumption of water of crops.

The third section will address the collaborative work and the interdisciplinary initiatives related to water in different parts of society.

The Agricultural Water Summit invites you to be part of the pioneering and unique event.

More information here: www.agwatersummit.com