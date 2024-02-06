Inline Plastics Products are Pre-Qualified with the How2Recycle Labeling System

SHELTON, Conn. – Inline Plastics is thrilled to announce that they have pre-qualified all their products with the How2Recycle® labeling system . This is a significant milestone that will help processors and retailers properly label packaged fresh foods.

The How2Recycle label is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates disposal instructions to the public. The How2Recycle program provides a standardized labeling system that helps consumers understand how to recycle or dispose of different types of packaging materials. The pre-qualification process helps vet packages for brands. The recyclability of structures can change due to product application, attachments, and other factors by the brand or customer utilizing the pre-qualified material. Companies must be active How2Recycle members to utilize the label on their package.

“We are excited to be part of the How2Recycle program and to be able to provide our customers with clear and accurate recycling information,” said Carrie Cline, Senior Brand Manager. “This is a reflection of our dedication to sustainability and our commitment to making a positive impact on the environment.”

Pre-qualifying products with How2Recycle is a testament to dedication to a better world for customers, employees, and communities. Inline Plastics is proud to be part of over 500 brand owners and retailers who are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products that carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace.

For more information about How2Recycle and our pre-qualified products, please visit How2Recycle’s website.

About Inline Plastics

Inline Plastics, headquartered in Shelton, CT, is the leading manufacturer of innovative, high quality, crystal clear, food packaging with over 55 years of experience. The company transformed the marketplace with their Safe-T-Fresh® line, a tamper-resistant and tamper-evident product which utilizes their patented technology, providing retailers and consumers with greater product protection. They continue to design and manufacture packaging solutions that keep food products safe, fresh, and enhance shelf merchandising. The company also offers the most complete line of automated equipment to close, lock and label their packaging. For more information on their vast line of award-winning products, visit inlineplastics.com.