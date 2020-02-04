Introducing Kvarøy Arctic – the Sustainable, Third-Generation Salmon Farm from Norway

KVARØY, Norway — Starting today, February 4, 2020, Kvarøy Arctic (pronounced “Kwa-ray”) sustainably raised Atlantic salmon from Norway’s Arctic Circle is available in the United States and Canada.

A third-generation, family-owned business, the company now known as Kvarøy Arctic was founded in 1976 by fish farming visionary Alf Olsen and his son Geir. A generation later, ownership was passed to Geir’s children—Gjermund Olsen, Håvard Olsen, and Ida Knutsen—and from 2012 to 2019, they partnered with Blue Circle to offer Kvarøy salmon to the US market.

“We’re grateful for the partnership with Blue Circle and have dissolved the relationship to make way for the introduction of Kvarøy Arctic,” says Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen. “It allows us to maintain the tradition of our independent, family-owned business.”

Kvarøy Arctic’s current leadership is determined to protect the environment and promote animal welfare while providing a healthy source of protein for a growing world. They follow the strictest, industry leading standards for natural care of the fish and its habitat, and have achieved 100% ASC certification.

“Most family farms only make it to the second generation. But we’re persistent and adaptable,” says Gjermund Olsen.

Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon have the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors, slight brininess, and subtle vegetative notes. The semi-firm salmon is medium-orange in color, due to its natural diet, and has a succulent, flaky texture.

Kvarøy Arctic is available at retail through Whole Foods US locations (Midwest and Atlantic regions), and at Whole Foods Canada locations (Ontario and British Columbia), with the designation “Whole Foods Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon—Product of Norway” in the fresh case. Additional retailers will be announced later in 2020.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation, family-owned Atlantic salmon farm located on the island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the team is committed to utilizing sustainable practices for raising delicious, healthy fish. Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon are ASC certified and have the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with a succulent, flaky texture and medium-orange hue.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic at www.KvaroyArctic.com, Instagram @kvaroyarctic, Facebook @KvaroyArctic, and Twitter @KvaroyArctic, and use #TasteTheArctic.