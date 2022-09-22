Kvarøy Arctic Wins Expo East’s 2022 NEXTY Awards For Best New Frozen Product

Kvarøy Island, Norway – Kvarøy Arctic (pronounced “Kwa-ray”), a third-generation family business that sustainably raises Atlantic salmon along Norway’s Arctic Circle, is pleased to announce it has been named winner of Expo East’s NEXTY Awards under the “Best New Frozen Product” category for its Kvarøy Arctic Salmon Hot Dogs. This honor recognizes the most progressive, impactful, and trustworthy products in the natural foods industry.

Made with the American Heart Association certified sustainable Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon, Kvarøy Arctic’s Salmon Hot Dogs have a hot dog-like texture that makes them easy to grill or pan-fry with a result that is both juicy and perfectly browned to serve. These new frozen pantry staples are non-GMO, gluten-free, and can be stored in the freezer for up to one year. They also have a full weekly recommended allowance of Omega 3s in one serving, making it a nutritious meal choice as well.

“We are honored to have both our product and related efforts be recognized by the New Hope Network, which has a proven track record of spotting the biggest innovators within the CPG and retail ecosystem,” said Kvarøy Arctic CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen. “It is our continued goal to marry the ideas of delicious, nutritious, and sustainable through our products and make these factors accessible to all consumers, and we believe our Salmon Hot Dogs do an excellent job of conveying this.”

Kvarøy Arctic’s Salmon Hot Dogs are more than just delicious and nutritious, though – they also serve a mindful purpose. A core part of Kvarøy Arctic’s sustainability goal is to lower food waste, and the company is doing this by utilizing the trimmings and off-cuts from its fish to create delicious, heartful and purposeful hot dogs. Kvarøy Arctic’s Salmon Hot Dogs provide just one solution for preventing food waste while also offering an exciting and approachable new way to enjoy salmon at home.

From partnering to develop special, sustainable feed that removes PCBs and dioxin in larger fish, to utilizing fermented microalgae as a source of Omega-3 fatty acids, Kvarøy Arctic continues to be an active advocate and leader in delivering sustainable salmon at an affordable price point to fight nutritional and climate injustice.

Kvarøy Arctic has national distribution, and its Salmon Hot Dogs are available at Whole Foods and on Amazon. Other Kvarøy Arctic product offerings include fresh and frozen filets, portions, smoked salmon, and salmon burgers. Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting KvaroyArctic.com, Instagram @KvaroyArctic, Facebook @KvaroyArctic, and Twitter @KvaroyArctic.

About Kvarøy Arctic:

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2022, Kvarøy Arctic is the first farmed finfish to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified. The salmon has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program.

Kvarøy Arctic is currently available for direct delivery on Amazon.com, through Pod Foods, at restaurants, and at select retailers like Whole Foods Market U.S. locations, Giant Eagle stores, and more.