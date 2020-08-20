Kvarøy Arctic Introduces Salmon Burgers & Hot Dogs

(Indre Kvarøy, Norway)—Iconic American grill favorites now come in four new flavors with the introduction of Kvarøy Arctic’s (say “Kwa-ray”) salmon burgers and hot dogs debuting on FultonFishMarket.com. The new frozen pantry staples, made with American Heart Association certified sustainable Kvarøy Arctic Atlantic salmon, are available for direct overnight delivery to homes across the United States starting on August 24, 2020.

“People are craving new ways to cook seafood at home now more than ever,” says Jennifer Bushman, Kvarøy Arctic’s head of strategic development. “Our goal is to offer something that is easy to prepare and in craveable, comforting flavors. We’re so proud to introduce these familiar options that are also so unique in the seafood retail space.”

“We are so excited to add Kvarøy Arctic salmon burgers and salmon dogs to our assortment of the world’s best seafood,” says FultonFishMarket.com CEO Ryan Fibiger. “Our customers love discovering new products, and these items are made for today’s busy home consumer. They’re healthy, convenient, delicious and perfect for the whole family.”

Two blends of the boldly spiced burgers and smokey dogs are available on FultonFishMarket.com starting August 24:

Original Recipe

Original & Cheese

The full suite of four flavor options is available for retailers across the country to sample and carry in stores at a future date, including:

Original Recipe

Original & Cheese

Jalapeno & Cheese

Chile and Cheddar Cheese

The natural buttery texture of Kvarøy Arctic’s sustainably raised salmon makes it easy to grill or pan-fry the burgers and dogs with a result that is both juicy and perfectly browned. Made with the quality trimmings of Kvarøy Arctic fillets, these burgers and dogs are a solution to prevent food waste while also offering an exciting new way to enjoy salmon at home. Kvarøy Arctic worked hand-in-hand with its valued partners at Eat Salmon and Platina Seafood based in Stranda, Norway to develop the flavors, packaging and logistics for bringing this unique offering to market.

Orders can be placed at FultonFishMarket.com for Original Recipe and Original & Cheese burgers and dogs, available in packs of 2 burgers for $6.99 and packs of 2 dogs for $5.99 starting August 24, 2020.

Retailers can contact Kvarøy Arctic to request samples and bring these new offerings to their store shelves.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation, family-owned Atlantic salmon farm located on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for the salmon farming industry as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency.

Kvarøy Arctic is ASC and Global G.A.P. certified, and has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is actively expanding its retail presence nationwide and is currently available at restaurants, for direct home delivery via FultonFishMarket.com, and at retail through select Whole Foods Market US locations with the designation “Whole Foods Atlantic Farm Raised Salmon—Product of Norway” in the fresh case.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting www.KvaroyArctic.com, Instagram @kvaroyarctic, Facebook @KvaroyArctic, and Twitter @KvaroyArctic, and use #TasteTheArctic.

About Fulton Fish Market™

Fulton Fish Market is the second largest fish market in the world, and America’s go-to source for the highest quality seafood. It stands on 200 years of culinary history, starting with the iconic open-air Fulton Fish Market in Manhattan established in 1822. Today, FultonFishMarket.com offers the freshest wild-caught and sustainable seafood from across the country and around the world, hand-selected by experts every morning, and delivered directly to consumers and chefs nationwide. No middlemen, no warehouses. It’s dock-to-door, delivered.

Learn more at FultonFishMarket.com, Instagram @fultonfishmarket, Facebook @FultonFish, and Twitter @FultonFish.