Shutting Down Salmon Farms in BC Begins in 2022

The beginning of end of the salmon farming industry in B.C. as we know it will start in earnest in 2022 in the Discovery Islands.

By June 22, 2022 all salmon farms in the Discovery Islands will have to be gone. There are 19 fish farms in the Discovery Islands region.

Federal Fisheries and Oceans Minister Bernadette Jordan announced Thursday by news release that the last licences are being renewed for 18 months, and after they expire no more licences will be issued. By June 2022, the entire region must be free of open-net salmon farms.

